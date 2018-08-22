Washington Task Force 1 deployed to Hawaii for disaster response

Submitted by Pierce County.

Washington Task Force 1 (WA-TF1) is deploying to Hawaii in support of Hurricane Lane. Later today, 35 members of WA-TF1 will depart from SeaTac, Wash.

WA-TF1 is a specially trained and equipped Urban Search and Rescue Task Force consisting of 26 participating agencies from three primary jurisdictions: Seattle Fire, King County, and Pierce County.

Personnel are deploying from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Mount Rainier Emergency Physicians, South King Fire & Rescue, Seattle Fire, Tacoma Fire, Shoreline Fire, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, Redmond Fire, Woodinville Fire, Mercer Island Fire, Tukwila Fire, Valley Regional Fire & Rescue, and Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) Fire.

Pierce County Emergency Management (PCEM) staff are facilitating the check-in and deployment processes at the Pierce County Emergency Management/Urban Search & Rescue warehouse in Tacoma. WA-TF1 Team members are arriving this morning and depart early afternoon – flights are being arranged and the departure time will be updated.