Live Guests will be Swimming Upstream with Dorothy Wilhelm on Aug. 24

Submitted by Dorothy Wilhelm.



It promises to be damp but exciting.

Audience members are welcome to watch on August 24 when Dorothy Wilhelm records Swimming Upstream at the Lakewood Senior Activity Center 9112 Lakewood Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

9:00 – Dorothy will be sharing her own audience involvement story “Take Me To The Fair” as she remembers the years when her uncles – and an aunt – traveled from fair to carnival to circus as professional wrestlers, except for Uncle Jack, who was a carnival barker – then she’ll interview the folks who make the Washington State Fair come together.

9:45 Senior Activity Center Elizabeth Scheid describes preparations we all should be making for the next disaster – the way things are going that could be soon.

10:30 Tai Chi Instructor Steve Allen, co-founder of the Empty Step Tai Chi Association joins the party to describe the benefits of Tai Chi and how to get involved

11:30 It’s Return From Minidoka as Elsie Taniguchi talks about her wartime experience, and how her family has paid back the community that supported them.

Audience members and curious passers by are welcome. There may be prizes. Maybe not. It’s hard to tell. The audience has ranged in size from 2 to 50, so whatever size you are, please come. Definitely all are welcome, and it’s bound to be fun.

You can see past shows at www.SOBRadioNetwork (This is the Spunky Old Broads Network where all the hosts are women over 50. Dorothy is so far over 50 she is eligible for 2 shows.) The show is also available at www.itsnevertoolate.com/ You can subscribe to Dorothy’s free monthly bulletin about the people on the show with tips, information, and largely unsubstantiated stories . To subscribe, send an email to Dorothy. For information call 253-548-4565.