JayRay Deepens Its Bench with New Graphic Designer

Submitted by JayRay Staff.

Julia White brings her artistic skills to her hometown as a graphic artist at Tacoma-based JayRay. She joins the creative and strategic communication agency’s project teams for creative development, digital design, branding, collateral, advertising and more.

White’s diverse experience includes designing logos, catalogs, apparel and museum exhibits for clients such as Tacoma’s Grand Cinema, Federal Way Public Schools and Sonez International in Gig Harbor.

“Julia designs for users first, rewarding them with her versatility and thoughtfulness,” said Kathleen Deakins, JayRay president.

White earned a bachelor’s degree in design from Western Washington University, in addition to a minor in user experience design and a minor in dance.

Art fills her free time, too. Current projects include watercolor paintings and an illustrated zodiac poster series.

About JayRay: JayRay partners with national and regional clients on branding, advertising and strategic communication programs from its office in Tacoma. JayRay crafts strategy and integrates services to help improve lives through thoughtful, provocative communications. For more information, visit www.jayray.com.