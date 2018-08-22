Dance Theatre Northwest Auditions set for September 15th

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Fall auditions for Jr Dance Ensemble Members ages 9-17 (8:50 am) and Company Members or Guest Artists (12 noon) are September 15, 2018 at 2811 Bridgeport Way West, #24, University Place, WA 98466. Please stop by or call for an application. (253)778-6534. Dance Theatre Northwest’s Website is www.dtnw.org.

DTNW’s Jr Dance Ensemble Members ~ Photo by Maks Zakharov

DTNW auditions are generally held twice a year for Jr. Dance Ensemble members and year round by appointment for contract artists and guest artists.

DTNW Company Member Katherine Neumann ~ Photo by Maks Zakharov

Auditions currently being held are for community performances, the Nutcracker, Holiday and Spring Concerts, Arts Are Education and other community events.

Regional Performing Company (Teens/Adults ages 15-35)



The audition requires advanced completion of a performing company member application and consists of participation in an intermediate-advanced-level ballet class. After the class a prepared variation or solo is required. All dancers should have a strong double pirouette and be able to perform adagio combinations at or above the 90 degree level as well as petite and grande allegro combinations. Girls are asked to wear pink tights, black leotards and pointe shoes, and to arrive ready to do a Pointe barre and center with their hair secured up; they should also bring soft ballet and/or jazz shoes. Leg warmers, extra shorts, jewelry, and skirts are not permitted in the audition class. Boys should wear black tights and a white leotard or T-shirt. White shoes and socks are preferred. Active Professional Company Members–Not including Apprentice Members–who are available to perform and are in compliance with company contracts will be provided with a modest artists fee/stipend and other company benefits. All dancers should have previous performing experience. There may be some exceptions to the age rule if dancers are strong enough and attend daily classes.

DTNW’s Oceana Thunder & Neil Alexander ~ Photo by Maks Zakharov

Junior Dance Ensemble (Youth ages 9-17)



The audition requires advanced completion of a Junior Dance Ensemble performing member application and consists of participation in an Intermediate-level youth ballet class. No prepared variation or solo is required. Girls are asked to wear pink tights and ballet shoes, a black leotard, waistband, and to arrive with their hair secured up; they should bring pointe shoes if they are dancing on pointe. Leg warmers, extra shorts, jewelry, and skirts are not permitted in the audition class. Boys should wear black tights and a white leotard or T-shirt. White shoes and socks are preferred. Please pick up your applications as soon as possible. Be prepared and arrive early.