Bates: Bates Technical College Foundation receives $7,500 Boeing grant

Aerospace-focused students can apply for scholarships to fund tuition, books, tools and supplies

TACOMA, Wash . — The Bates Technical College Foundation is the recipient of a $7,500 Boeing University Relations Scholarship Grant . Funds will support scholarships for students enrolled in aerospace manufacturing certificate and STEM-related degree programs at Bates Technical College, which prepare graduates for careers within the aerospace industry.

Boeing’s University Relations Program is designed to inspire and cultivate a global workforce for aerospace innovation by increasing access to education, accelerating skills development and enriching the educational experience for students.

The Boeing Scholarship will be awarded to students in programs where there are identified aerospace industry skills gaps, such as welding, industrial electronics, electrician, computer numeric control (CNC)/machinist, sheet metal, facilities/industrial maintenance, and a number of apprenticeship programs.

“Bates Technical College Foundation is grateful for the partnership of Boeing and its generous support for our students over many years,” said Erin Zeiger, the college’s executive director of resource development. “In addition to scholarship support, Boeing also provides valuable feedback through our program advisory committees, including the approval of curricula and recommendations for equipment.”

Bates Technical College currently serves as a pre-employment testing facility for prospective welders at Boeing, who are tested in a facility designed specifically for this purpose.

For more information about the Bates Technical College Foundation, call 253.680.7160, or visit www.bates.ctc.edu/Foundation .

About the Bates Foundation

Established in 1992, the Bates Technical College Foundation raises funds through community partnerships that serve the college and its students. With the more than $250,000 that the Foundation raises each year, our students receive scholarships for tuition, books and supplies, and the college funds equipment purchases, program innovations and more. To learn more about the Bates Foundation, visit www.bates.ctc.edu/Foundation , call 253.680.7160 or email foundation@bates.ctc.edu .

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College offers certificate and degree opportunities in nearly 50 career education programs, and serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 10,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. For more information, go to www.bates.ctc.edu , or call 253.680.7000.

