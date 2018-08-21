Library Services topic of Aug. 23 Lakewood United Meeting

Submitted by Lakewood United.

August 23, 2018 “Library Services for Growing and Changing Communities” – Lakewood Pierce County Library – Patrick O’Neal, Adult Librarian (Steve – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood, near Bridgeport Way SW. The upcoming Lakewood United topic is as follows:

August 30, 2018 “Washington State Senate 28th and 29th Legislative Districts” (Kris – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2018, are $25 per year. The Lakewood United Board voted on February 9 to increase the dues from $20 to $25. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski if she is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, September 7, 2018 (1st Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Carrs Restaurant, 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Visitors are encouraged.