DuPont Permit Filed for 258,400 square foot office/warehouse

The City of DuPont has received a permit application from Eric Cederstrand, DuPont Industrial Partners, LLC for two office/warehouse buildings totaling roughly 258,400 at 1700 Center Drive. See the complete City notice below.

Notice of Application with Optional DNS

DuPont Industrial Park at 1700 Center Drive

City File Nos. PLNG 2018-008, -009 and -047

The City of DuPont has received a permit application for the following proposal that may be of interest to you. You are invited to comment on this proposal.

Date of Complete Application: August 20, 2018

Date of Notice of Application: August 22, 2018

Comment Due Date: September 4, 2018

Location of Proposal: 1700 Center Drive, tax parcel no. 011926-2019, in the NW ¼ of Sec. 26, Twn. 19N, Rg 1E, W.M. in Pierce County, Washington.

Description of Proposal: Construct two office/warehouse buildings totaling approximately 258,400 square feet on an approximate 21-acre vacant parcel of land located on the west side of Sequalitchew Drive. The project will include grading, paved truck maneuvering and truck and vehicular parking areas, landscaping, water and sanitary sewer extensions, stormwater collection and infiltration facility, dedications of public right-of-way and extension of Sequalitchew Drive and franchise utility improvements. The proposal includes expanded public right-of-way dedication to create a public plaza for historical makers as part of the development. The project will include the improvement of the existing public trail easement as part of the Sequalitchew Creek Trail. Tree removal will be required including removal of one landmark Oregon white oak tree located within the proposed right of way of Sequalitchew Drive. The property is subject to the terms of a Consent Decree between Washington State Dept. of Ecology and Weyerhaeuser Company and DuPont Company entered by Thurston County Superior Court on July 22, 1991.

Applicant: Eric Cederstrand, DuPont Industrial Partners, LLC

Applicant’s Agent: Barghausen Consulting Engineers

Environmental Review: The City of DuPont has reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-significance (MDNS) for this project. The optional DNS process in WAC 197-11-355 is being used. This may be your only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project.The following measures may be required to mitigate for the potential adverse environmental impacts of the proposal: measures for the protection of cultural resources, steep slopes, Sequalitchew Creek, landmark and specimen trees, traffic volumes and intersection safety improvements at Sequalitchew Drive and Center Drive. (Note: These potential mitigation measures are in addition to conditions required by the development regulations listed below.)

City Permits and Approvals: SEPA Environmental Determination (PLNG2018-008), Type III Site Plan Approval (PLNG2018-009), Type III Tree Modification Approval (PLNG2018-047), Site Development and Grading Permit, Possible Short Plat Approval or Right of Way Dedication, Fire Suppression/Fire Alarm Permits, and Building Permits.

Other Permits and Approvals: Sanitary Sewer Permit by Pierce County, NPDES Permit by Dept. of Ecology

Required Studies: Environmental Checklist, Traffic Impact Analysis, Cultural Resources Study, Geotechnical Engineer Report, Technical Information Report, Tree Retention Plan and analysis of soil contamination.

The project will be evaluated for consistency with the City development regulations, including Title 12, Buildings & Construction; Title 21 Water and Sewer Utilities, Title 22 Stormwater Utility, Title 23, Environment, and Title 25 Land Use Code.

Public Comment: Agencies, tribes, and the public are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed project and its probable environmental impacts by submitting written comments to the City of DuPont by 5 p.m. September 4, 2018. The City intends to issue the SEPA MDNS with a 14-day appeal period and will accept comments on the Type III application up to the Public Hearing. Copies of all application plans and documents may be viewed at City Hall.

Comments must be submitted by the date noted above to:

Jeff Wilson, AICP

Community Development Director and City SEPA Official

City of DuPont

1700 Civic Drive

DuPont, WA 98327

(253) 912-5393 / jwilson@dupontwa.gov

Public Hearing: Tentatively scheduled for 1:00 pm on October 17, 2018. A notice of public hearing will be issued in accordance with DMC 25.175.030.