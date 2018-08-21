Brighton Beach Momoirs coming to Lakewood Playhouse

Submitted by John Munn.

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the Opening Show of our Landmark 80th Anniversary Season: The wonderfully touching, and highly comedic, story based on Neil Simon’s life, and his family, as he grew up in Brooklyn – “Brighton Beach Memoirs.”

The Play will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be September 7th through September 30th with Special Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, September 13th (Pay What You Can Night) and 8:00pm on Thursday, September 20th (“Pay What You Can” Actor’s Benefit). Our Ticket Prices are $26.00 (General Admission), $23.00 (Military & Seniors) and $20.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides. This production of “Brighton Beach Memoirs” will drop you right into the middle of Part One of Neil Simon’s autobiographical trilogy: a portrait of the writer as a young teen in 1937 living with his family in a crowded, lower middle-class Brooklyn walk-up.

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to announce that one of its history’s most iconic personalities returns as “Brighton Beach Memoirs” will be directed by John Olive, who served as its very first Managing Artistic Director in the early 1980s!

The Production Features an All-Star Roster of Local Actors including: Andrew Bates (Eugene), Andrew Fox Burden (Stan), Pamela Roza Hayes (Kate), Scott Pinkston (Jack), Andrea Gordon (Nora), Kate-Lynn Siemers (Laurie) and Brynne Garman (Blanche).

ABOUT THE SHOW: ? “The Author of ‘The Odd Couple’ Take You Back to Where It All Began”

Eugene Jerome, standing in for the author, is the narrator and central character. Dreaming of baseball and girls, Eugene must cope with the mundane existence of his family life in Brooklyn: formidable mother, overworked father, and his worldly older brother Stanley. Throw into the mix his widowed Aunt Blanche, her two young (but rapidly aging) daughters and you have a recipe for hilarity, served up Simon-style. This bittersweet memoir evocatively captures the life of a struggling Jewish household where, as his father states: “If you didn’t have a problem, you wouldn’t be living here.”

A Lakewood Playhouse Premier

Parental Advisory: This play contains some mature language, and discussion about puberty, that may be inappropriate for younger children

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.