More I-5 ramp and lane closures coming this week to Tacoma

Submitted by WSDOT.

TACOMA – Tonight’s lane closures scheduled on northbound Interstate 5 near the Puyallup River will be in place a bit longer than normal tomorrow morning while contractor crews finish paving near the Port of Tacoma Road interchange. The slightly extended hours for the lane closures, combined with additional paving crews, will allow the contractor to condense 10 nights of work to four, minimizing traffic impacts over the long term.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time as they travel through the work zones. Signed detours will be in place for all ramp closures.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Northbound I-5 exit to #136A and #136B to 20th Street and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and exit to I-705. Drivers will then detour to State Route 509, southbound I-705, and back to southbound I-5 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exits #136A and #136B to 20th Street East and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Aug. 23

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Aug. 24

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and exit to I-705. Drivers will then detour to SR 509, southbound I-705, and back to southbound I-5 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

The northbound SR 7 ramp, the southbound I-705 ramp and the Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor lane to I-705 and State Route 7 will close from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Overnight single- and double-lane closures are also scheduled for both directions of I-5 between 48th Street and the Port of Tacoma Road, and on both directions of SR 16 near South Sprague Avenue. Additional information is available at TacomaTraffic.com.