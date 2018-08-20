Lakewood’s Aug. 21 free concert in the park canceled due to poor air quality

Submitted by The City of Lakewood.

Due to the poor air quality the city has decided to cancel its planned free concert in the park that was scheduled for Aug. 21. 2018. The show will be rescheduled for some time after Labor Day. A date will be released once scheduling is finalized.

The city also pulled its lifeguards from its swimming beaches at American Lake and Harry Todd parks due to health concerns. Lifeguards left the beaches at 3:45 p.m. Monday (Aug. 20, 2018). The beaches are still open for swimming. We will reevaluate the air quality Tuesday to determine whether to return lifeguards or wait until the air quality returns to safer levels.

Wildfire smoke pushed into the South Sound and larger Puget Sound region from the north Sunday, causing the air quality to decline steadily. Out of a concern for public health the city opted to limit its public events to keep its employees and the general public safe.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department advise everyone should limit the amount of time spent outdoors.

For more information about air quality concerns visit the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency’s website.