'Eddie the Eagle' and 'United 93' to Open Lakewood Film, Art, Book Fest

Submitted by Phil Raschke.



This year’s Lakewood Film, Art and Book Fest (FAB) is set for 28, 29 and 30 September at McGavick Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College. The event was formerly known as the “Asian Film Fest” and is free to the public.

The film entertainment starts on Friday, Sep 28 and will feature two films with stories of uncommon courage and determination.

The first film, Eddie the Eagle, is the story of Michael “Eddie” Edwards a British commoner who leaped to fame and into hearts around the world at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics. Eddie had no funds, no sponsorship and little talent. But dreams and the power of positive thinking propelled him to fame. This heartwarming film is rated PG-13 and stars Huge Jackman and Taron Egerton (Eggsy in Kingsman). Film shows at 1 pm, Friday, 28 Sep.

The second film, United 93, honors the heroic efforts of air traffic controllers, military command centers, flight crews and passengers involved in the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Nominated for two Academy Awards including Best Director, this film was also the winner of the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Picture. This is a masterful film that accurately outlines the step by step events of that fateful day to include Todd Beamer’s heroic words “Let’s Roll”. A must see film that plays at 4 pm and given 4 Stars by film critic Roger Ebert. Rated R.

Admission and parking are free, but seating is limited and on a first come basis. A concession stand is available and guests are welcome to enjoy the author and art – photography exhibits before or after the films. The McGavick Center address is 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Bldg 23.

More FABulous details at: Facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks