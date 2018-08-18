Vote for Sound Outreach in the 2018 State Farm Neighborhood Assist Challenge

Submitted by Jeff Klein, Sound Outreach.

Sound Outreach is one of the Top 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program. The top 40 causes will be selected by popular vote, and we need you to cast your vote to help us win one of the $25k grants.

With this grant, we hope to provide much-needed language and cultural support services to reach people with low English proficiency throughout Pierce County. Pierce County is one of the most culturally diverse counties in the state, with Vietnamese, Cambodian, Kenyan, Latino, Russian, Korean and Native American residents comprising the 19% who speak a non-English language at home.

With $25,000, we would be able to hire linguistic and cultural support services to bring our services to their communities. The voting phase is open until August 24th. You can cast 10 votes each day with a single click. Thank you for your support.