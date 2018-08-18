Sign installation brings overnight lane closures on southbound I-5 near DuPont

Submitted by WSDOT.

DUPONT – Travelers on southbound Interstate 5 from Steilacoom-DuPont Road to Mounts Road will encounter overnight lane closures the week of Aug. 20.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation finishing the Auxiliary Lane Extension project will install permanent signage each night Monday, Aug. 20 through Wednesday, Aug. 22.

During the work, crews will close two right lanes between Steilacoom-DuPont Road and Mounts Road. Lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. each night. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. each following day. The ramps will remain open during the work.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app. Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.