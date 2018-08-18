Happy 100th Birthday, Tacoma Little Theatre

Submitted by Lynn Geyer.

The oldest community theatre west of the Mississippi River celebrates its 100th year of operation.

Established in 1918, Tacoma Little Theatre has continuously entertained audience from the Puget Sound area and beyond.

Managing Artistic Director Chris Serface welcomes the community to join the theatre staff and friends at the special Gala and Silent Auction celebrating their 100th Season.

“This special fundraising event will be filled with fine drinks, fine hors d’oeuvres and fine entertainment. It is a momentous year as TLT turns 100-years-old,” said Serface.

Serface explains that the evening begins with a social hour in the lobby and then moves into the auditorium where staff and board members will present a sneak peek of each of the seven shows in the theatre’s 100th season, which includes “The Foreigner,” “Bell, Book and Candle,” “Scrooge! The Musical,” “A Doll’s House,” “A Little Night Music,” “Laura” and “Hay Fever.”

“Throughout the course of the evening attendees will be bidding on silent auction items and enjoying musical entertainment from local performers,” Serface said.

Tacoma Little Theatre’s 100th Season Opening Gala and Silent Auction takes place at the theatre at 210 North I Street, Saturday, September 8 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tickets are $35.00 per person (includes hors d’oeuvres and one drink) and may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling the Box Office at (253) 272-2281.