Bates Technical College ranks in top 25 “trade schools” nationwide

Submitted by Bates Technical College.

TACOMA, Wash. – Bates Technical College recently received national attention when the college was included in a Forbes ranking of the nation’s top 25 technical education institutes and schools.

In its second-annual analysis and rating of the Top Two-Year Trade Schools , Forbes ranked the college number 19 out of 25. The company developed this ranking to highlight how technical education can often yield more success at providing students a pathway to finding a fulfilling, high-paying career than traditional four-year degree programs.

College president Dr. Lin Zhou said, “It is a tremendous honor to be included in the Forbes list. The recognition from this national media outlet amplifies the quality of our programs, our affordability, and the success of our graduates. It confirms that a degree or certificate from Bates Technical College is an excellent value,” she said.

Using data from a combination of sources, which include the federal government’s IPEDS and College Scorecard databases, along with the well-known salary database PayScale , which placed Bates’ mid-career median salary for alumni with more than 10 years of experience at $71,100. Forbes divided the methodology into four parts: post-graduate success, affordability, completion successes and student experiences.

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College offers certificate and degree opportunities in nearly 50 career education programs, and serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 5,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. For more information, go to www.bates.ctc.edu , or call 253.680.7000.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.