Survey Work Brings Overnight Lane Closures to I-5 in Lakewood

Submitted by WSDOT.

LAKEWOOD – Travelers in both directions of Interstate 5 near Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) will see single-lane and shoulder closures during overnight hours the week of Aug. 20.

Design-build contractor Atkinson Construction, LLC will have crews performing survey work each night Monday, Aug. 20, through Thursday, Aug. 23, for the upcoming I-5 Steilacoom-DuPont Road to Thorne Lane Corridor Improvements project.

During the work, a single lane in both directions of I-5 will close between Thorne Lane in Lakewood, to just south of JBLM’s Main Gate (exit #120) from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and on the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.