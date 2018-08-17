Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society Plant Sale at Milton Days

Submitted by Nancy White.

Milton Days is this Saturday and once again Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society will have a booth and sell plants. Come say hello and have one last chance this year to buy a Hardy Perennial Fuchsia for your garden.

Festivities are Saturday August 18, 2018 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. If the plants sell out, PVFS Booth will still be available for Fuchsia questions, but may close down early. Do stop by early for the best selection.

Triangle Park

15th and Oak Street

Just Off Milton Way

Milton, Washington 98354

PVFS Booth at Milton Days

Park by the School (follow the signs) and take the golf cart shuttles to and from the Park.

While you’re there, take a few minutes to check out the PVFS Milton Fuchsia Garden in the Park. The plants are looking beautiful right now.