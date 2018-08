Submitted by City of Lakewood.

Enjoy the final days of summer and come out to Fort Steilacoom Park for a series of free concerts. You can see the new Pavilion in action! Bring your own chairs and picnic/snacks event. No alcohol is allowed at the park.

The concerts begin at 6 p.m. and bands are listed below

August 21st – Good Co. (Electro Swing)

August 28th – Candy Shoppe (Dance, Pop, Rock)