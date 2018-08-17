FAB Fest Features Leigh Hearon and Amanda Forester

Submitted by Susanne Bacon.

What is it about female protagonists that make us want to be like them, such as insightful detectives or heroines of times past? Is this why the genres of mystery and historical adventure romance are so much in demand among (female) readers? Let’s see whether two highly popular authors signing their books at the 6th Annual Lakewood Film, Arts, and Book Festival will have an answer for us.

One really dazzling mystery author is certainly Leigh Hearon with her Carson Stable mystery series. Formerly a journalist, Leigh began her own P.I. agency, Leigh Hearon Investigative Services, in 1992. Her cases have appeared on “Forensic Files”, “Unsolved Mysteries”, “America’s Most Wanted”, and quite a few more well-known TV programs. But private eye Leigh Hearon always intended to write mysteries, too – her mystery series launched in 2016 is the result. “Being a P.I. for the past 28 years has helped enormously as I write my mysteries,” Leigh says. “I’ve worked both sides of just about every major crime, including homicides, interviewed dozens of detectives and medical examiners, attended many trials, and so am comfortable describing these kinds of scenes in my series—although I always have an attorney or two read them to ensure their accuracy. My protagonist, Annie Carson, works with the local Sheriff’s Office on animal rescues, but she’s not as savvy when it comes to criminal law. This gets her into a bit of trouble from time to time, but fortunately, I know how to get her out of it!”

Leigh’s latest mystery, “Runaway Murder”, takes the reader into the field of horse dressage and two murders that occur on the eve of such a colorful event. Horse lovers will get an extra kick by the description of horse training and competition, and the method of murder will strike mystery lovers as uniquely sinister.

“Female detectives have intrigued mystery readers ever since Andrew Forrester created the first one in 1864 in his book with the apt title, ‘The Female Detective’,” Leigh Hearon explains our hang for the genre. “What’s amazing about his book is at that time, there were no female detectives—the occupation simply didn’t exist. What’s also intriguing about his novel is that his protagonist displays many of the same characteristics that we’ve seen since then. They’re all feisty, independent women who have no difficulty going head-to-head with their male counterparts or anyone else who gets in their way of solving a crime. And when, on that rare occasion, they do show their softer side, we just melt.”

Protagonists of a different hue are presented by prolific writer Amanda Forester. The author of several series located in the Highlands of medieval Scotland (e. g. The Campbell Sisters or The Highlander) or the ballrooms of Regency England (e. g. Marriage Mart) enjoys researching history almost as much as writing her novels. Amanda’s latest historical romance, “Earl Interrupted”, belongs to her Daring Marriages Series. The male protagonist looking for a suitable wife is an aristocratic captain notoriously dubbed as the “Pirate Earl”. And, of course, there is an innocent lady involved who needs to be saved from misfortune and a mismatch. As simple as the story may sound, Amanda manages to keep her readers on their toes. Her heroines are invariably clever and feisty – but somehow end up in situations that demand a devoted adorer to get them out of trouble. A fun and very romantic twist on the damsel-in-distress pattern of historical romance.

Maybe it is that we love to enjoy the tenseness of crime investigations or historical adventures especially well because we experience them from the coziness of a favorite reading nook and the distance from our reality. It makes our brains alert and our hearts dreamy. Why don’t you find out why you love these genres so well in discussing them with the authors yourself …

The 6th Annual Lakewood Film, Arts, & Book (FAB) Festival takes place on September 28, 29, and 30, 2018 from noon to 9 pm at the Shirley McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College. The book/author section is open from noon to 6 pm. Leigh Hearon and Amanda Forester will be signing their novels on Saturday. Please find further information at www.facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks/.