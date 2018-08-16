Summer Concert Series at the Pavilion

Submitted by Phil Eng.

The first concert at the Pavilion in Fort Steilacoom Park was held last Tuesday, August 14, 2018. Mayor Don Anderson welcomed the crowd to this inaugural event.

Triple Treat performing

Triple Treat provided the entertainment with performances of MoTown hits by the Supremes and other popular groups from that genre. The crowd was blessed with sunny, albeit hazy, weather; big fir trees provided nice shade; and dancing broke out. Come join the fun at the next two concerts on Tuesday, August 21st and 28th.

Enjoying sun, food and music

The Pavilion is a community joint venture project of the Rotary Club of Lakewood, Partners for Parks, and the City of Lakewood. Commemorative bricks will fill the space in front of the stage. You can etch your family name into Lakewood history by purchasing a brick from the Rotary Club of Lakewood website (www.lakewoodrotary.com/). The Order Form can be found under “Home Page Download Files” at the bottom of the website.