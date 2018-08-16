Plan ahead for weekend closure of northbound I-5 exit #133 in Tacoma

Submitted by WSDOT.

TACOMA – Travelers who normally use northbound Interstate 5 exit #133 to Tacoma’s city center will need to take a different exit to access I-705 and State Route 7 over the weekend of Aug. 17.

Contractor crews building direct connect HOV lanes between SR 16 and I-5 will close the northbound I-5 exit #133 around the clock this weekend for pavement work.

From 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, to noon Sunday, Aug. 19, travelers who would normally use northbound I-5 exit #133 will detour to exit #132 to access I-705 and SR 7. Exit #132, located a mile before exit #133, also takes travelers to westbound SR 16 and South 38th Street.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time to travel through the work zones.

Additional information is available at TacomaTraffic.com.