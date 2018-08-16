Northbound I-5 near Puyallup River reduced to single lane

Submitted by WSDOT.

TACOMA – Contractor crews finishing paving east of the new northbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge will reduce northbound I-5 to a single lane for multiple nights starting Friday, Aug. 17. The lanes will remain closed later in the morning than usual. Travelers are advised that the closures may bring traffic delays to northbound I-5. Drivers may want to give themselves extra travel time to reach their destinations, or go early.

The lane closures are schedule the following times:

Friday, Aug. 17

Lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 19.

Sunday, Aug. 19

No night work scheduled.

Monday, Aug. 20

Lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Northbound I-5 exits #136A and #136B to 20th Street East and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Northbound I-5 exits #136A and #136B to 20th Street East and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Additional information is available at TacomaTraffic.com.