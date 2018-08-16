Dom and Lux are Pets of the Week

Submitted by The Humane Society.

Adopt Featured Pets Dom (#A525827) and Lux (#A525857) and go home with two-for-one bun fun. The handsome pair of bonded brothers came to the Humane Society as young strays and spent time with a foster family getting socialized and growing up. Now the five-month-olds are ready for their fur-ever family.

Weighing in on the larger side for rabbits, the salt-and-pepper twosome would thrive in a rabbit-savvy home with plenty of hop time and space to explore. They are litter box trained. Come meet them today; we’re open 11:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.

We couldn’t do what we do without our foster families. If you are interested in fostering, please visit our website to learn more: www.thehumanesociety.org/get-involved/foster/