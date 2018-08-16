Bates: KBTC’s Northwest Now highlights South Hill brothers’ work with technology for amputees

Two brothers in South Hill are building global reputations for the work they’re doing to deliver new technology to amputees.

While we’re all familiar with the large running ‘spring’ used by competitive athletes, they’re of no use for anything else. So now, the Davidson brothers have developed a hybrid leg and foot combo that returns a great deal of energy and powers the gait so naturally that some amputees report feeling like they have their old leg back.

This Northwest Now takes a closer look at the new device created right here in Pierce County, and introduces us to some of the amputees using it to lead amazing lives.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.