West Pierce Requests Communities’ Participation in Strategic Planning Survey

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is currently in the middle of the Strategic Planning process and wants your input!

If you live or work in University Place, Lakewood or Steilacoom, please consider taking our survey by clicking this link . The information gathered from this survey will be used in developing the District’s upcoming Strategic Plan.

The communities’ input is essential in building the future of YOUR fire department. Thank you in advance for your participation.

