The Grainger Foundation Supports Centerforce with $5,000 Grant

Submitted by Centerforce.

The Grainger Foundation, an independent, private foundation located in Lake Forest, Illinois, has donated $5,000 to Centerforce of Lakewood in support of its mission to empower adults with disabilities by engaging in their communities through advocacy, employment and education.

“This grant will be used to purchase a TV, stand and public address system to outfit the training and community center,” said Debby Graham, Centerforce Executive Director. “We support individuals with developmental, intellectual and/or physical disabilities to fully integrate them into their communities through services and employment. We are grateful to The Grainger Foundation for its generosity.”

Centerforce’s Community Employment and Community Inclusion programs currently serve nearly 200 individuals with disabilities throughout Pierce and King counties in Washington state.

Centerforce received a $5,000 donation from The Grainger Foundation, an independent, private foundation in support of Centerforce’s mission to empower adults with disabilities to engage in their communities through advocacy, employment and education. This $5,000 donation was presented by Gene Boyington, right, Branch Manager of W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s, Tukwila and Fife, Wash. locations. Next to Boyington is Centerforce’s Executive Director Debby Graham.

This donation was recommended by Bob Noble, Sales Specialist with W.W. Grainger, Inc. Grainger has been a part of the South Sound business community for more than 49 years as the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products. “We are proud to recommend the programs offered by Centerforce,” said Noble. “We understand the need for Centerforce’s many valuable contributions in empowering members of our community, and we wish them continued success in the coming years.”

The Grainger Foundation, an independent, private foundation based in Lake Forest, Illinois, was established in 1949 by William W. Grainger, founder of W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Centerforce’s Community Employment programs include Individual Employment and School-To-Work services. Services are based on individual needs and include development of individualized service plans, case management, workplace tours, community-based assessments, job development, placement, coaching and collaboration with support agencies and community employers. Community Inclusion programs include Community Inclusion/PASRR, Community Engagement, Community Guide and Respite Care services. Services help individuals participate in activities supporting skill development, independent living and community integration. Activities provide opportunities to develop personal relationships with others in their community.