Steilacoom National Drive Electric Week posts records

Submitted by Dick Muri.
The top ten highlights of our upcoming 5th annual National Drive Electric Week festival, 8 September, 11 AM to 3 PM, downtown Steilacoom.
- A record 94 vehicles are registered to attend
- A record 29 different types of vehicles are registered to attend. (to see types and numbers go to driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=1202)
- 22 area elected officials have signed up to attend and some will participate in a discussion at 1 PM at the Steilacoom Town Hall
- Tonia Buell, from Plug In America will start the first town hall forum at 11 AM pluginamerica.org/team-member/tonia-buell/
- Steve Marshall, Executive Director, Center for Advanced Transportation & Energy Solutions will be our guest speaker at noon in the Town Hall, “The Future of Transportation: Smarter, Safer, Greener & Faster”, steve-marshall-transportation-energy-solutions-smarter-safer-greener-faster
- Pierce Transit will again have an electric bus on display with hourly “around town” rides on the half hour. (Proterra EcoRide BE35)
- Come hungry and support Centerforce who will be bringing their famous Hometown Dogs Food Truck, centerforce.net/business-services/hometown-dogs-food-truck/
- We have 8 official volunteers, who will help park the electric vehicles as they arrive between 10 AM and 11 AM.
- The Steilacoom Tribal museum and the Steilacoom Historical Museums will be open. Bring your family to tour these interesting facilities in historical downtown Steilacoom when not viewing vehicles and discussing their attributes with their owners
- Much of downtown Steilacoom will be closed for regular traffic and we will have various vendor displays. Please consider this festival to be an enjoyable time to learn and have fun with your family.
