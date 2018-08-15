FAB Fest Features Worlds of Magic

Submitted by Susanne Bacon.

Traveling educates, but it also does a lot for your soul. Some people love to travel far, some prefer exploring the magic of their own neighborhood. Some travel physically, some love to travel in their minds. The 6th Annual Lakewood Film, Arts, and Book (FAB) Festival presents authors and their stunningly created books to take home with you. You might feel truly inspired to see the places for yourself after emerging from your read.

“Lakewold: A Magnificent Northwest Garden” is a coffee table book about one of the great gardens of the entire region. This Lakewood landmark combines classical European garden design with the distinct Northwest characteristics of native trees. In spite of its emphasis on being seasonal, Lakewold is a byword for the harmony of formal and informal gardens side by side. The creation of owner Eulalie Wagner and her lifelong friend, famous landscape architect Thomas Church is documented lovingly in this richly illustrated hardcover book that is no less an invitation to see the place for yourself as it is an inspiration to any aspiring or ambitious gardener. If you have any questions about “Lakewold”, the book or the real place pretty much just around the corner – a representative of the estate will be more than happy to answer.

You like to travel far not just in distance, but also in time? Then, Ed Kane’s exquisite book “Roads to Ruins” will be exactly down your lane. This amazing coffee table book, richly illustrated with photos, tells fans of medieval castles, fortresses, and fortified villages about 198 of these magic places in Germany. The author has explored each of them personally and will be able to tell you all kinds of tidbits on the side, apart from what interesting insights he already gives in his book. So, whether you time-travel from your armchair or whether you take an actual flight to the old world, this book also comes in handy as a guide book to medieval places, as Ed Kane has broken down his historical collection state by state. “After finding 240 castles in six trips I realized I would only tap the surface of the roughly 12,000 medieval buildings within the current borders of Germany,” the author chuckles. So, lots of inspiration from this elaborate book with plenty left to explore for yourselves!

The beauty of both coffee table books makes them, of course, wonderful gift items – think birthdays or Christmas! Any Germany-traveler and gardener will love to have one or the other. So, don’t miss out on either!

The 6th Annual Lakewood Film, Arts, & Book (FAB) Festival takes place on September 28, 29, and 30, 2018 from 12 through 9:30 pm at the Shirley McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Boulevard SW. The book/author section is open from noon till 6 pm. Please find further information, also about the Bonsai by Kaihara Exhibition, at www.facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks.