CPSD Board schedules meetings for 2018-19 school year

Submitted by Clover Park School District.

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Clover Park School District’s Board of Directors announced its meeting schedule for the 2018-19 school year. All meetings, unless indicated differently, are held at the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, in Lakewood.

Meetings are held the second and fourth Mondays of each month unless otherwise indicated. Meetings on the second Monday begin at 6 p.m. and meetings on the fourth Monday begin at 5 p.m. Meeting dates, locations and start times are subject to change.



2018 Regular Meeting Regular Meeting/Workshop 2nd Monday

(unless noted) 4th Monday

(unless noted) 6 p.m. 5 p.m. Aug. 13 Aug. 28 Sept. 10 Sept. 18 (3rd Monday) Oct. 8 Oct. 23 Nov. 13 (Tuesday) Nov. 27 Dec. 10

2019





6 p.m. 5 p.m. Jan. 14 Jan. 22 Feb. 11 Feb. 26 March 11 March 26 April 8 April 23 May 13 May 29 (Tuesday) June 10 June 25 July 8 Aug. 27 Aug. 12



For more information, call the superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.