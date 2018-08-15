BBQ Competition coming to Clocktower Park in DuPont August 18th & 19th

Submitted by Tom Riggs American Legion Post 53, DuPont, WA.

Hudson’s Bay Heritage Days Celebrations will run from 17 – 19 August 2018. All events will take place in Clocktower Park, DuPont, WA with plenty of free parking in the State Farm parking lots, just a short walk across the field to the park.

The Pat Tillman American Legion Memorial Post 53 will hold their second annual BBQ Competition featuring 26 teams competing for over $10,000 in prize money. They will all bring their A Game and 20 of these teams will be selling samples to the public for a nominal charge. All proceeds from this event will support local youth programs such as Scouting, JROTC awards, Boys and Girls State Scholarships, and local youth baseball teams. Come out and sample championship level food while boosting our local youth programs. That’s a winning combination.

Great BBQ

There will be live music, great food, and a beer and wine garden on Saturday and Sunday and the public is invited to enjoy great food and fun both days. The Classical Glass Corvette Club will be holding their 28th Annual classic car show with over 100 hot rods, custom vehicles, and classic cars. The car show will run from Friday evening until Saturday afternoon. The City of DuPont’s Historical Society will be celebrating Hudson’s Bay Heritage Days with reenactments and demonstrations on Sunday.

This year we hope to make the event even more family friendly. In addition to great food and live music, we will have bouncy houses all weekend, and live pony rides and a trout fishing pond on Sunday. Families are encouraged to bring chairs and strollers and make a day of it on both days.

Sponsors for the BBQ event include Best Western Liberty Inn, America’s Credit Union, T-Mobile, Costco, Cabela’s, Northwest Generator Services, and Champion Windows, Sprint.