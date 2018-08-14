University Place Aquatic Club places well in recent competitions

Submitted by Michael McCune.

Five members of University Place Aquatic Club (an incredible number from one team) Gretta Bellin, Camden Doane, Aiden Hammer, David Idio and Yvy La were chosen to be part of Pacific Northwest Swimming (PNS) Select Team at the Western Zones Championship in Roseville, California this week.

Each sanctioning body from Alaska, Arizona, Central California, Colorado, Hawaii, Inland Empire, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Pacific Swimming, Pacific Northwest, San Diego Imperial, Sierra Nevada, Snake River, Southern California, Utah, Wyoming create a team from swimmers on any team under their umbrella to compete for the title Best in the West.

Five other members of UPAC, Patrick Keough, Nathan March, Leigh Lopez-Silvers, Molly Hickey, and Aaron Samms qualified and competed at the 2018 Futures Championship Series in Santa Clara, California. The 2018 Futures Championship Series brings the best of the best age group and collegiate swimmers from all over the western U.S. will gather in Santa Clara, Calif. to compete.

Futures is the second of five steps on the USA Swimming Championship Meet series that culminates with Olympic Trials/US Open/Senior Nationals.

A special congratulations to Patrick Keough for performances in his 100m Fly (56.73) and 200m Fly (2:06.78) events. Both swims resulted in Winter Junior National qualifying times, and both broke all-time Pacific Northwest Swimming records for 13-14 year old boys. Currently, Patrick’s 100m Fly time has him ranked #1 in the country for 13-14 year old boys during the 2017-2018 USA swim year. Way to go Patrick!

While UPAC was tearing it up in California, its 14 & Under team was also posting fast swim after fast swim back home in Federal Way, WA. UPAC brought its largest team yet to 14 & Under Champs, and the team combined to place 6th overall in the team scores out of over 50 teams in Pacific Northwest Swimming. This is an amazing feat considering UPAC’s relatively small membership size of 120 swimmers compared to the 200+ membership sizes of every other team placing in the Top 10.

University Place Aquatic Club is a competitive year round USA Swimming team based in University Place, Washington. UPAC competes on a variety of different levels from beginner to national-level champions.

If you have a swimmer interested in joining UPAC program email membership@swimupac.org for more information visit www.swimupac.org.