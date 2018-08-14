Dance Theatre Northwest’s Auction Gala Rewards Mutual Giving

Submitted by Candace Brown.

Vital fundraising event will replace worn-out equipment so local non profit can continue a 31-year tradition of giving FREE dance performances as part of its community outreach.

UNIVERSITY PLACE, August, 2018 — Proof that giving is a two-way street will be evident when residents of the greater University Place/Tacoma area come together to support Dance The-atre Northwest’s “Fall For Dance” fundraising event. This live and silent auction takes place at the University Place Atrium, 3609 Market Place, on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, from 5-9 pm. For $50 per person, attendees will enjoy live musical entertainment, beverages, small plates, and a chance to bid on high-value auction items—like an exotic tropical vacation, a cruise, and more—all for an urgent purpose. Every year, DTNW gives people of all ages, cultures, and economic cir-cumstances opportunities to experience the beauty of live dance, with full costumes and amen-ities, through dozens of FREE public performances. Since the last capital campaign, 25 years ago, portable dance floors, professional sound and light equipment, and other essentials neces-sary for these outreach programs have simply worn out and need replacement.

Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, Artistic Director, Dance Theatre Northwest

“We’ve taken this equipment out to schools, retirement homes, and other places, to serve the community, and now it’s just breaking down,” said Dance Theatre Northwest’s Artistic Director Melanie Kirk-Stauffer.

Board of Directors members Jim Baldes and Howard Lee, respectively, gave these testimonials: Baldes —“I’ve gone to these performances at the schools and it’s miraculous. The kids are just enraptured. It makes an enormous impression.” Lee — “Melanie brings the art of dance to peo-ple who would never be introduced to it without these in-school performances.”

Children Viewing a recent DTNW Elementary school Performance

Kirk-Stauffer believes that youth development, including providing excellent role models, is the key to a better future for every community. DTNW has a proven track record.

Katherine Neumann: “In the last 20 years I’ve been a part of DTNW as a student, company member and instructor. Growing up, it was both a learning environment and a second home. I learned life skills that have helped me be successful in both my personal and professional life.”

DTNW Cast from Between Sea & Sky Event for UP For Art Celebration of the new Atrium Art Installation

Tresmar Baptiste, a recent graduate of New York University with an MFA in dance: “She learned from Joffrey himself. If not for Miss Melanie’s training, I wouldn’t have been accepted into a dance school in Paris.”

For more information please visit www.dtnw.org or call (253) 778-6534.

Dance Theatre Northwest is located at 2811 Bridgeport Way W. University Place, WA 98466 and is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. Tax I.D. # 91-1607293