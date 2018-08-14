Clover Park Early Learning Program earns Community Partner Leadership Award

Submitted by Clover Park School District.



LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Representatives from the Clover Park Early Learning Program (CPELP) were presented with a Community Partner Leadership Award by the Puget Sound Educational Service District (PSESD) at its All Staff Celebration recently.

This was the first year PSESD handed out the award, which is intended to recognize programs that demonstrate leadership, collaboration and initiative to uplift marginalized voices.

CPELP was singled out for the award because of the program’s commitment to diversity, meeting family needs and increasing participation in family events. The nomination also highlighted the program’s effort to provide staff members who speak multiple languages.

“The Clover Park Early Learning Staff continuously strive to welcome and engage the diverse population of children and families that live in the Lakewood community,” said Jennifer White, early learning program manager. “We want children and families to understand that their unique culture is a strength to be built upon and that diversity adds value to the educational setting.”

The CPELP was one of three programs nominated for the honor this year.