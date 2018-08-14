The Suburban Times

Bates: Helpful resources for those affected by poor air quality because of wildfires

Wildfire season is here! The Washington State Department of Health is available to support you during this season. Here is an outline of resources.

Public information resources 

For schools and school districts

Roles and responsibilities. A challenging aspect of wildfire smoke response can be the number of agencies and jurisdictions involved. Here are the two appendices for the ESF 8: Public Health, Medical and Mortuary Services:

Contact for subject matter experts

  • Contact Julie Fox if you need health guidance about outdoor air.
  • Contact Nancy Bernard if you need health guidance about indoor air and schools.
  • If wildfire smoke is affecting several counties, we will schedule recurrent calls with subject matter experts so you have an opportunity to ask questions.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.

