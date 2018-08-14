Bates: Helpful resources for those affected by poor air quality because of wildfires

Wildfire season is here! The Washington State Department of Health is available to support you during this season. Here is an outline of resources.
Public information resources
- DOH webpages: Comprehensive webpages with frequently asked questions and a toolkit. You should be able to find the answer to most questions and links to other resources.
- Information on air quality: We are directing the public to the smoke blog and regional clean air agencies for local and regional updates.
- Smoke Blog
- Regional Clean Air Agencies
- EPA’s Smoke Sense” (Mobile App)
- EPA’s “AirNow” (Mobile App)
- Air quality graphic: Updated graphic provides recommendations for the different color-coded air quality categories.
- Smoke from fires can be dangerous: Flyers for each of the sensitive groups and for the general public.
- Know your symptoms: Flyer to help the public identify the symptoms of wildfire smoke.
- Smoke and face masks: Our website has updated information on mask recommendations as well as fact sheets from L&I for employees.
- Translations: We translated most of these resources into the top 10 languages.
- Social media: Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection. Sign up for news releases and updates.
- More coming!!! Continue to visit our webpages; we have a video coming, and we will continue to post resources and answer additional questions based on what we hear from you and the public.
For schools and school districts
- Here is the school activity guide that provides recommendations for recess, P.E., and athletic events and practices during smoky conditions.
- Recommendations for Schools and Buildings with Mechanical Ventilation: Improving Ventilation and Indoor Air Quality during Wildfire Smoke Events (PDF)
Roles and responsibilities. A challenging aspect of wildfire smoke response can be the number of agencies and jurisdictions involved. Here are the two appendices for the ESF 8: Public Health, Medical and Mortuary Services:
Contact for subject matter experts
- Contact Julie Fox if you need health guidance about outdoor air.
- Contact Nancy Bernard if you need health guidance about indoor air and schools.
- If wildfire smoke is affecting several counties, we will schedule recurrent calls with subject matter experts so you have an opportunity to ask questions.
Thank you very much!
Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.
