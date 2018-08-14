Bates: Helpful resources for those affected by poor air quality because of wildfires

Wildfire season is here! The Washington State Department of Health is available to support you during this season. Here is an outline of resources.

Public information resources

For schools and school districts

Here is the school activity guide that provides recommendations for recess, P.E., and athletic events and practices during smoky conditions.

Recommendations for Schools and Buildings with Mechanical Ventilation: Improving Ventilation and Indoor Air Quality during Wildfire Smoke Events (PDF)

Roles and responsibilities. A challenging aspect of wildfire smoke response can be the number of agencies and jurisdictions involved. Here are the two appendices for the ESF 8: Public Health, Medical and Mortuary Services:

Contact for subject matter experts

Contact Julie Fox if you need health guidance about outdoor air.

Contact Nancy Bernard if you need health guidance about indoor air and schools.

If wildfire smoke is affecting several counties, we will schedule recurrent calls with subject matter experts so you have an opportunity to ask questions.

Thank you very much!

