Lakewood Water District Site & Virtual Tour

Submitted by Lakewood Water District.

The Lakewood Water District is hosting a Site & Virtual Tour on August 24 at 9 am and 12 pm at their site located at 11900 Gravelly Lake Dr SW in Lakewood. See flier (below) for more information.

