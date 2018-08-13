Jazz at the Orchard

Submitted by CORE.

Join us for the final FREE summer concert of the 2018 Curran Apple Orchard Summer Concert Series when we welcome the David Deacon-Joyner Trio on Thursday, Aug. 16, from 6:30pm to 8pm.

David Deacon-Joyner is a pianist, composer and arranger who has performed all over the world along with being a professor of jazz at the University of North Texas and Pacific Lutheran University.

Bring blankets, picnics or enjoy food from Hometown Hotdogs! (Note: No alcohol allowed in City Parks).

Thanks to the CORE for sponsoring this year’s concert series. The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place. For more information, visit www.curranappleorchard.com or apples@curranappleorchard.com

In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be relocated to the Curtis High School Cafeteria located at 8425 40th St. West, University Place.