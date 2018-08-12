Traffic shift and ramp closures scheduled for this week in Tacoma

Submitted by WSDOT.

TACOMA – Closing in on the final push to the finish line for two Interstate 5 HOV construction projects means multiple lane and ramp closures will occur next week in Tacoma. Following a Monday night traffic shift, contractor crews will move into the fifth and final stage of construction on the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project. Starting with Tuesday morning’s commute, travelers on northbound I-5 will see slightly shifted lanes between M Street and Pacific Avenue.

Nearby on the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road Northbound HOV project, contractor crews are finishing paving and guardrail work. Travelers are advised to be aware of several overnight ramp closures scheduled next week, allowing crews to advance this work.

In addition to ramp closures, overnight single- and double-lane closures are scheduled for both directions of I-5 between South 48th Street and the Puyallup River, and both directions of State Route 16 near South Sprague Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time to travel through the work zones. Signed detours will be in place.

Night ramp closures

Monday, Aug. 13

All lanes of northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane near South 48th Street and detour using the northbound I-5 exit #132 to the northbound collector/distributor lane from 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will detour to I-705, SR 509 to Portland Avenue or Port of Tacoma Road and back to northbound I-5.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday. Traffic will detour to southbound I-5 to South 56th Street and back to northbound I-5 through the detour route.

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic will detour to southbound I-5 to South 56th Street and back to northbound I-5 through the detour route.

Southbound I-5 exit to southbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday. Traffic will detour to southbound I-5 to South 56th Street and back to northbound I-5 through the detour route.

Southbound I-5 exit to southbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exits #136A and #136B to 20th Street East and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Aug. 16

I-705 and SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exits #136A and #136B to 20th Street East and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Aug. 17

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exits #136A and #136B to 20th Street East and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit #133 to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 19. This is an around-the-clock, extended weekend closure. Drivers will detour using northbound I-5 exit #132.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Northbound I-5 exits #136A and #136B to 20th Street East and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Additional information is available at TacomaTraffic.com.