Tacoma Area Retirees Are Heading Back to Work

TACOMA, WA – August 9, 2018 – Providing insight into the changing post-retirement landscape, a new survey by Home Instead, Inc. revealed that more than half (53 percent) of workers approaching retirement in the next five years believe they will likely return to work.

In terms of their next move, the majority of both those approaching retirement (68 percent) and those who have “unretired” and returned to work (65 percent) said they will change or have changed industries. What’s more, nearly 80 percent of both groups said they want to make a meaningful impact in their communities in their post-retirement years, such as through volunteerism or a role involving caregiving, teaching or giving back.

“Finding a fulfilling post-retirement career can be incredibly valuable for an older adult,” said Lois Etienne, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care® office serving Pierce and South King Counties. “For some Tacoma men and women, that fulfillment comes from being a professional caregiver, but many find new career or volunteer opportunities that help serve their skills, passions and life goals, and challenge them in a way their previous career might not have.”

According to the Home Instead, Inc. survey, important motivators for returning to work for those who have retired were fighting boredom (44 percent) or keeping their minds sharp (22 percent), while finding new challenges and fulfillment were the most common motivators for those pending retirement.

Catherine Collinson, CEO of Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, reaffirms that with people living longer than ever, it’s important to focus more on maintaining a sense of purpose than holding on to the outdated hallmark of retiring at age 65.

“With Boomers blazing the way, full retirement is no longer a point in time. The transition could be a decade or more, and involve shifting gears and working in a different capacity or finding a flexible arrangement, all with more time for family,” Collinson said.

So what are the some of the hottest post-retirement jobs? According to Tim Driver, CEO of RetirementJobs.com, today’s older workers are considering a wide array of flexible options, including at organizations that meet the criteria for age-friendly workplaces.

“Retail sales clerks and bank tellers are among the most popular options, as are jobs that allow you to work from home, such as online tutoring. And caregiving is often a job where creativity is rewarded – giving you the ability to create activities for older adults and get a peek into what older life looks like,” Driver said.

To help workers start thinking about how to make the most of their post-retirement years, the Home Instead Senior Care network is introducing tips and resources including an online career assessment tool that asks users questions about their interests, skills and ideal work environment before recommending categories of jobs that might suit them.

“Whether you are looking for an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, share your expertise, network with new people or create something new, our hope is the career assessment tool will help spark ideas and conversation around what a rewarding next chapter could look like,” explained Etienne.

Families can find program resources and information at UnRetireYourself.com.