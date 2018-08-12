Steilacoom Kiwanis Club Celebrates 25 years

Submitted by Steilacoom Kiwanis Club.

Thursday night the Steilacoom Kiwanis Club celebrated its 25th Anniversary with several original founders, friends from sister Clover Park Kiwanis Club, Steilacoom High School Key Club members and many current members.

Original Founders John Hemphill, Dick Muri, John Inselman and Wolf Fletter were on hand to celebrate

Major General (US Army Retired) describes the founding and evolution of the Club



Great stories of the founding members, Major General (US Army Retired), who started the Club along with Dick Muri, John Inselman and Wolf Fletter, described how the club has evolved over the years to become the largest in the Pacific Northwest District. The Steilacoom Kiwanis Club keeps irs focus on serving the Schools, Students and Communities of Steilacoom, DuPont and Anderson Island.