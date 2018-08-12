Late night firing continues through Monday

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will continue late-night mortar Monday, August 13 at 5:30 pm using 60mm, 81mm and 120mm motars.

One JBLM unit is scheduled to conduct training with 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars. Training will occur during the day, evening and late night hours. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and continue through 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.