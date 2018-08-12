Lakewood 2018 Summer Concert series announced

Submitted by the City of Lakewood.

The lineup for the city’s summer concert series “Move with the Music” kicks off this week.

Join us at the newly built Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting Aug. 14. Bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner and sit back, relax and enjoy this free entertainment.

Performance schedule includes:

Aug. 14: Triple Threat (R&B, Funk, Motown)

Aug. 21: Good Co. (Electro Swing)

Aug. 28: Candy Shoppe (Dance, Pop, Rock)

We can’t wait to see you there.