Concert in the Park and Ice Cream Social

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical Society and DuPont Lions Club invite you to a Concert in Robinson Park and Ice Cream Social. The “Good Intentions”, a part of the Old-Time Fiddlers Association, will perform at 2:00 p.m on Sunday August 26, 2018. The Good Intentions, a trio, consists of Carrie Dye on fiddle, Karen Herzog on piano and Marc Bordelon on guitar. They play old fiddle tunes, popular music from the 1920s to 1940s and a few newer compositions. Robinson Park is located in Historic DuPont WA at 207 Barksdale Ave, next to the DuPont Museum. From I-5 take exit 119 into Historic DuPont Village. Robinson Park is on the right about two blocks into the Village.

Parking is available on the street. Please be courteous and do not block driveways or park in front of fire hydrants. Restrooms will be available in the DuPont Museum, Community Center and Iafrati Park. For more information, please e-mail duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or call 253-964-2399.

This concert and ice cream is FREE and open to all ages. Concert will be outside in the park so be sure to bring your lawn chair or blanket to sit on!