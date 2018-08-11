Steilacoom Town Administrator Aug. 10 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – September 4, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall. (The August 21st meeting has been cancelled.)

Planning Commission – September 10, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall. (The August 13th meeting has been cancelled.)

Preservation and Review Board – August 29, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall. (The August 22nd meeting was rescheduled.)

Civil Service Commission – September 6, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Council Meeting Follow-up:

1st Street Project:

Staff confirmed that the contractor is installing separate water services for each residence, however, when and where possible, they are utilizing a joint trench.

Norberg Estates:

Property Detail:

Parcel Number 2510000231 2510000410 Total

Size 3.93 Acres 1.17 Acres 5.10

Assessed Value 339,500 198,900 538,400

Pierce County Conservation Futures

The next Conservation Futures grant cycle will be initiated in 2019 for acquisition in 2020-21. Conservation Futures is a competitive grant program and funding for any project cannot be guaranteed.

If an application is submitted that is eligible (according to the section code section 2.97.060, including 10% match and public access) it will go to review by the Conservation Futures Technical Advisory Committee and then to the Conservation Futures Citizens Action Board where the project would be scored. Rankings are determined using a scoring system as established in section 2.97 (Appendix A) of the Pierce County Code. Note that the scoring includes an assessment of conservation values, judgement of other program and policy factors, and a significant portion dedicated to committed match above the 10% ask.

The Citizens’ Action Board recommends projects, and according rankings, to County Council for their ultimate approval or modification. If a project is acquired then perpetual covenants are placed on the future use of the property to protect its conservation values

The program has traditionally been funded for approximately $2,000,000 per year.

A copy of Pierce County Resolution R2017-99 indicating which projects were eligible for funding, not necessarily funded, is attached.

The Conservation Futures Administrative Guidelines are a good reference for further detail about the program. This document may be found at www.co.pierce.wa.us/1478/Application-Forms-Guidelines along with application materials from last year.

Cormorant Park Playground Equipment:

The playground equipment is scheduled to be installed next Wednesday and Thursday with the wood fiber being installed on Friday. Once the equipment is installed, Town staff will commence repairs to the trail and steps.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2018 Farmers’ Market season continue every Wednesday through August from 3 PM to 7 PM in downtown.

Summer Concerts:

The 2018 Steilacoom Summer Concert series continues on August 15 with Hybrid featuring the artist Server (Variety band). The concerts start at 6:30 PM. Concerts or conducted in Pioneer Park at 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom, Washington.

Parks and Recreation:

Please enjoy the Town’s park system but remember that animals must be on leash at all times; the owner is responsible for cleaning up after their pets; and no camping, alcoholic beverages, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed at any time in any Steilacoom park.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Car Prowls:

Once again, there has been an increase in car prowls. Please remember to lock your vehicle when you will be away from it, even if it is in your driveway or in front of your home and not to leave electronics or other items of value in the vehicle and/or in plain sight.

Animals on School District Property:

Due to health and safety considerations, animals whether on or off leash, being led or ridden, alone or accompanied, are not allowed on School District property. This is particularly important on the play and athletic fields.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; vactored catch basins; swept streets; maintained rights-of-way; ground sidewalks on Lafayette Street; reviewed the Steilacoom Boulevard updated plans; and performed other routine maintenance projects.

1st Street Project:

The contractor continued work on water services, electrical services, and setting electrical vaults between Wallace Street and Jackson Street. Next week, the contractor will be concentrating on main-line installations between Jackson Street and the end of the road.

TIB Applications:

Staff submitted applications under two different programs in an attempt to obtain additional funding for the Steilacoom Boulevard project.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; moved a vault on Steilacoom Boulevard in conjunction with the Steilacoom Boulevard project; reviewed updated plans for the Steilacoom Boulevard project; continued restoring the Marietta/Marietta Place area impacted by a recent project; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections on 1st Street; reviewed updated plans for Steilacoom Boulevard; inspected a new sewer service in the 800 block of First Street; replaced a water service line on Short Street; assisted the Electric Crew with the work on Steilacoom Boulevard; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew set up for and recovered from the Farmers’ Market and Summer Concert; maintained various parks which are being heavily impacted with the nice weather; performed additional work at the trail head at Cormorant Park; and performed other routine buildings and grounds maintenance.

Other:

Townwide Garage Sale – Saturday, August 11, 2018 9 AM – 4 PM

PLEASE REMEMBER TO PARK IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE RULES, DRIVE WITH EXTRA CARE, AND WATCH OUT FOR PEDESTRIANS.

The annual Steilacoom Town-wide garage sale, sponsored by the Steilacoom Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Saturday, August 11th, rain or shine. Street maps will be available at the multi-purpose court in downtown showing the addresses of those participating at their residences. This is a fundraising event to support scholarships for local students. The Chamber greatly appreciates your participation and donations.

2018-2019 Before and After School Care:

2018-2019 Before and After School Care now enrolling. Located at Cherrydale Primary. Open Every Weekday. For details call 253-581-1076.