Auditor seeks to appoint committee members for voters' pamphlet

Submitted by Pierce County.

The Pierce County Auditor’s Office is opening a special appointment period to recruit individuals to write “Against” committee statements for the November 6, 2018 General Election Local Voters’ Pamphlet.



Against Committee members needed

Pierce County Council Ordinance No. 2018-24 (Charter Amendment No. 48)

Pierce County Council Ordinance No. 2018-52 (Charter Amendment No. 49)

Pierce County Council Ordinance No. 2018-50 (Charter Amendment No. 50)

Pierce County Rural Library District – Proposition No. 1

Bethel School District No. 403 – Proposition No. 1

East Pierce Fire and Rescue – Proposition No. 1

Fire Protection District No. 6 (Central Pierce Fire and Rescue) Proposition No. 1

Fire Protection District No. 17 (South Pierce Fire and Rescue) – Proposition No. 1

Fire Protection District No. 17 (South Pierce Fire and Rescue) – Proposition No. 2

Fire Protection District No. 18 (Orting Valley Fire and Rescue) – Proposition No. 1

Fire Protection District No. 18 (Orting Valley Fire and Rescue) – Proposition No. 2

These districts did not appoint “Against” committee members to prepare statements for the local voters’ pamphlet. As a result, RCW 29A.32.280 directs the Auditor’s Office to seek out and appoint up to three members to form the committee. District resolutions and explanatory statements can be found at www.PierceCountyElections.org in the November 6 General Election section.

Appointment qualifications

Be a resident and registered voter of Pierce County for at least one year immediately prior to the appointment; and

Pledge to work cooperatively with other members of the committee; and

Have ready access to email.

Committee responsibilities

Read, understand and fulfill the obligations described in the Elections Guide for Jurisdictions – 2018, which includes: Committee appointments and participation; and Word limits, format requirements, and deadlines for statements and rebuttals

Have your name appear in the local voters’ pamphlet and waive anonymity.

At least one committee member must be willing to submit phone number, email, or website address for publication in the local voters’ pamphlet. Those interested who agree to the above responsibilities can email a name and phone number. Appointments will be made in the order that the requests are received.

Deadlines

The deadline to request a committee appointment is August 10, 2018 at noon. The deadline to submit a committee statement is August 10, 2018 at 4:30 p.m.