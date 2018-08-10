2nd Quarter 2018 Lakewood Police stats by district

Submitted by the City of Lakewood.

Below is a snapshot of calls for service made in the second quarter to Lakewood Police broken down by police patrol district. See the complete breakdown of 2nd Quarter Lakewood Police Department stats.

District 1: Tillicum-Woodbrook

171: Traffic

152: Suspicious person/vehicle

124: Domestic violence/Domestic violence weapon

District 2: Springbrook-Ponders

485: Traffic

175: Domestic violence/Domestic violence weapon

100: Suspicious person/vehicle

District 3: Lakeview-South Tacoma Way

412: Traffic

127: Suspicious person/vehicle

84: Domestic violence/Domestic violence weapon

District 4: Lakewood Towne Center

504: Traffic

437: Hang-up

220: Suspicious person/vehicle

District 5: Lake City

237: Traffic

144: Welfare check

117: Suspicious person/vehicle

District 6: Oakbrook

326: Traffic

152: Domestic violence/Domestic violence weapon

111: Welfare check