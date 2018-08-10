2nd Quarter 2018 Lakewood Police stats by district

Submitted by the City of Lakewood.
Below is a snapshot of calls for service made in the second quarter to Lakewood Police broken down by police patrol district. See the complete breakdown of 2nd Quarter Lakewood Police Department stats.
District 1: Tillicum-Woodbrook
171: Traffic
152: Suspicious person/vehicle
124: Domestic violence/Domestic violence weapon
District 2: Springbrook-Ponders
485: Traffic
175: Domestic violence/Domestic violence weapon
100: Suspicious person/vehicle
District 3: Lakeview-South Tacoma Way
412: Traffic
127: Suspicious person/vehicle
84: Domestic violence/Domestic violence weapon
District 4: Lakewood Towne Center
504: Traffic
437: Hang-up
220: Suspicious person/vehicle
District 5: Lake City
237: Traffic
144: Welfare check
117: Suspicious person/vehicle
District 6: Oakbrook
326: Traffic
152: Domestic violence/Domestic violence weapon
111: Welfare check
Leave a Reply