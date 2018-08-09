TLT Summer Camp gets stuck in ‘Hairspray Jr.’

Submitted by Lynn Geyer

“Hairspray Jr.” takes the audience back to 1962 to relive the story of Tracy Turnblad, a plus-size teen with one dream: to dance of the “Corny Collins Show.”

Miraculously, her dream comes true and Tracy is transformed from a nobody to the bell of the hit TV show. Her biggest problem is her need to de-throne the reigning queen, Amber von Tussle. With help from her Mom and friends, it’s a hoot how Tracy achieves her goal and integrates a TV network in the process; all while singing and dancing to the songs of the era.

“Hairspray Jr.,” directed by Melanie Gladstone and Jill Heinecke, is the family-friendly musical piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.

The musical plays one weekend at Tacoma Little Theatre at 310 No. I Street. Friday and Saturday, August 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday August 19 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $7 and may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling the box office at (253) 272-2281.