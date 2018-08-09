Northbound I-5 down to single lane Friday night

Submitted by WSDOT.

TACOMA – Contractor crews preparing for the final stage of construction on the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project have scheduled overnight lane and ramp closures on Interstate 5 and State Route 16 Friday, Aug. 10 for survey work in preparation for an upcoming traffic shift.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time to travel through the work zones. Signed detours will be in place.

Friday, Aug. 10

All lanes of northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and detoured through northbound I-5 exit #132 to the northbound collector/distributor lane from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday. Traffic will detour to I-705, SR 509 to Portland Avenue or Port of Tacoma Road and back to northbound I-5.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday. Traffic will detour to southbound I-5 to South 56th Street and back to northbound I-5 through the detour route.

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Additional information is available at TacomaTraffic.com.