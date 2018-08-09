Clover Park Rotary’s Benefit Golf Tourney a Success!

Submitted by Clover Park Rotary Club.

The Clover Park Rotary Club held its First Annual Benefit Golf Tournament on Saturday, August 4 in support of our sponsoring commitment to the American Lake Veterans Golf Course in Lakewood. Golfers from around Puget Sound competed in a lively scramble-format competition on a perfect day for golf, with the big winner being this one-of-a-kind veterans recreational facility.

Our Thanks to Tournament Sponsors!

U.S. Navy Veteran Jim Jennings Celebrates His First Hole-In-One!

Clover Park Rotary’s Hole Sponsorship

Not only did we raise over $11,000 toward our sponsorship pledge of $25,000 (Clover Park Rotary is the sponsor of Hole # 14 on the “Nicklaus Back Nine”), but one of our golfers, Navy veteran Jim Jennings, scored his first ever hole in one on the #8 Par-3 green! Jim works at Chambers Bay Golf Course as a Player Assistant, and although he’d come “very close” to making an ace during his 60 years of playing golf, his ball finally made it in!

Our thanks to all who signed up to play, and especially to our generous sponsors, who have supported our committment to our military veterans!