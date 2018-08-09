Chill Out this Summer with E-Books and Audiobooks

Submitted by Pierce County Library System.

Reduce your stress, balance your life, and find joy this summer with e-books and audiobooks from the Pierce County Library System.

Start listening or reading today from Pierce County Library System’s 68,000 electronic titles: downloads.pcls.us.

E-books and audiobooks are the free, easy, convenient way to read or listen to books. Make the most of your road trip travel time or pack light for your vacation by downloading free electronic titles to a single e-reader or device.

Staying in town this summer? Listen or read on your device on your staycation or on your commute to work or downtime in your backyard or local park.

Thank you to Pierce County Library Foundation for responding to a growing demand for e-books and audiobooks. The foundation gave a generous donation to support the offering of these online books.

Thanks to another contribution from the Pierce County Library Foundation, your Library is offering free activities to help you learn the easy way to read audiobooks with e-reader kits. A kit contains seven different e-reader devices that you can test out and learn more about. Stop by your local library and ask a librarian about the e-reader kits.