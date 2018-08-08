Tears, Laughter, a Movie and Free Popcorn

Submitted by Don Doman.

A couple of days in advance my wife asked me, “Would you like to go see a movie about caregiving?” Since this probably portends the future, I said, “Uhhhhh. Sure.” Neither of us knew what we were going to see. I don’t know how Peg found out about it.

Saturday morning we parked near the Grand Cinema in downtown Tacoma. We walked in and were greeted and welcomed with warm smiles from a man and a woman. The movie was free, plus we got a bag of popcorn (unfortunately not Grand Cinema popcorn, but at least it was free just like our normal membership popcorn). Still not knowing what we were doing we walked into the newest theatre. It was just a little over half-filled. About 10:45 Maria Holt came forward and spoke about the services, which FamilyResource HomeCare provides.

Actually, I don’t think it was Maria Holt, but in the free packet we were given there was a business card with her name on it. Also, in the packet was a brochure, a magnetic refrigerator card, and a pocket hand sanitizer. The woman only spoke briefly about their services. It took longer for the two person team to get the film playing than the presentation took.

Instead of learning about caregiving, we saw it in the story of Stephen Hawking and his wives. The movie was The Theory of Everything starring Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, along with Charlie Cox and Emily Watson. The Theory of Everything starts at Cambridge University detailing the exuberant, funny, quirky life of Stephen Hawking and his battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease. I had originally watched the film up to the point that Hawking collapses on the sidewalk at Cambridge. I definitely didn’t want to see his efforts and struggles against the disease, which only gave him two years to live. Now, here I was in the front row eating free popcorn and facing a sad movie. Far from being maudlin as I had feared the film was a delight. It was a little hard to follow with British accents, but I’m even considering re-watching the film with closed captioning.

Peg and I discussed the film over lunch at IndoAsian (just a few blocks away), bought cookies and then returned home. We had a marvelous Saturday. We’ve also had time to look over the hand-outs and will return for the next free film on caregiving, Happy Tears.

“Happy Tears is an American independent comedy-drama film by Mitchell Lichtenstein. It stars Parker Posey, Demi Moore, Rip Torn, Sebastian Roché and Ellen Barkin. The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on 11 February 2009 and was released theatrically in the United States on 19 February 2010.” – Wikipedia

Synopsis

Two sisters, (Posey and Moore) return home to help their crude but endearing father (Torn) as he and the family deal with age-related health and mental problems.

If you would like to take part, you can get your free tickets for the September 8th showing at www.pierceadrc.org (click on News & Events) or call 253-798-4600 for reservations. The film series is sponsored by Pierce County Human Services, the Grand Cinema, and Cascade Park Communities.